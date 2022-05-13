Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given New €19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.00 ($18.95) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €20.25 ($21.32) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.37) to €11.70 ($12.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

Acerinox stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 2,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Acerinox ( OTCMKTS:ANIOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 8.51%. Research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

