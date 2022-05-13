Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 428.9% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENER opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. Accretion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

