Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $23.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Accolade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 1,853,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,930. The stock has a market cap of $413.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

