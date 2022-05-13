Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 30,710 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of MarineMax worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MarineMax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $931.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

