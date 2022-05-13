Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,026 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

ITW opened at $207.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

