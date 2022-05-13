Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 1,457.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $855.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

