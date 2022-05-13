Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,221 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Regional Management worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Regional Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RM opened at $42.37 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $409.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

