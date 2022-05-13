Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,352 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV opened at $33.42 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $760.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $205.98 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOV. StockNews.com downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

