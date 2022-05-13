Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,268 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Johnson Outdoors worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $141.25.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

