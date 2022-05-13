Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,696,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,937,000 after acquiring an additional 444,276 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

NYSE XOM opened at $87.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

