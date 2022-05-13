Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $15.36 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,852 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Central Garden & Pet worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $73,756,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 810,827 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 93,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 91,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

