Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Ryder System worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 150.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 59.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 58.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

