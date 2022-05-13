Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $14.36 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $341.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.