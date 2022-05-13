ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.61

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 38311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,861 shares of company stock worth $373,381. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

