ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.61

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 38311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,861 shares of company stock worth $373,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.