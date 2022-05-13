Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $5.21 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAF Get Rating ) by 623.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

