AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Down 1.2%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $152.29 and last traded at $152.42. 14,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,393,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $270.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $139.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

