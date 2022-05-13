AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,856,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $272.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

