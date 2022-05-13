ABB Ltd to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ABB in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of ABB opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in ABB by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 27,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 16.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 186,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in ABB by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

