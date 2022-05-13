Aavegotchi Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $85.69 million and $33.19 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00005367 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 55,836,756 coins and its circulating supply is 54,072,593 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

