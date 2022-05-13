908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. 908 Devices has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $45.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

MASS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $197,169.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 959,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,239,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after buying an additional 384,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.