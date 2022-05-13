900,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth $3,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the third quarter worth $3,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter valued at about $10,370,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the third quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 252,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.