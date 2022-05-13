89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

ETNB has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of ETNB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 4,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,026. The company has a market cap of $54.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 178,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

