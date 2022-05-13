89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 632,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,180. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.82. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 577.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

