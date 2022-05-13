89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $27.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. Raymond James raised 89bio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.82.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that 89bio will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 178,005 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 477.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 119,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 89bio by 577.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

