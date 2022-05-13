831 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 111,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

