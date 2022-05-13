$83.57 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will post $83.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $84.03 million. CareDx posted sales of $74.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $341.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $345.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $392.58 million, with estimates ranging from $382.53 million to $403.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 83,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,041 shares of company stock worth $1,965,491. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CareDx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CareDx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 465,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,820,000 after purchasing an additional 465,319 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

