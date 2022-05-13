8,158 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Union Pacific makes up about 0.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.93. 3,230,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.58. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

