$785.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) to report $785.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $781.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $787.73 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $743.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,911. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

