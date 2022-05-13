753 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,510,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,189,865 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $106.02. 191,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,412. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

