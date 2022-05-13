7,284 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WFC traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,937,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,096,908. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.