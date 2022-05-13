$7.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. Danaher posted sales of $7.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $30.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $32.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.55. 2,737,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.40. Danaher has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

