$521.05 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $521.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $538.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

GCO traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,961. The company has a market cap of $815.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. Genesco has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

