$5.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will announce $5.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.56. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $3.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $21.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.59 to $22.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $22.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.17. 10,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.37. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,171 shares of company stock worth $14,731,148. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $92,533,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,538,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

