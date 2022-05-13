4,915 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

