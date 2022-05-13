49,078 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 1,976,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 118.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 287,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 227,868 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,153 shares of company stock worth $3,142,000 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KN shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

