4,871 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.07. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.95 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.