4,448 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,405,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 38,419 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.