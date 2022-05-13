3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

MMM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.38. 79,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.23. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

