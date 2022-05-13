37,974 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NYSE MO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,902,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

