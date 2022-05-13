$334.81 Million in Sales Expected for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) will report sales of $334.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.31 million. W. P. Carey reported sales of $319.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $32,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.89. 33,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

