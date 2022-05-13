$325.40 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will report sales of $325.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $326.40 million. Envestnet reported sales of $288.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

ENV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 507,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.