31,663 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,663 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 162,114 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

