$315.81 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to post $315.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.90 million and the lowest is $292.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $247.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLE. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 165,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

