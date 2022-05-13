$3.40 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the highest is $3.59. Saia reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $15.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.46.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.31. Saia has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

