2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.47

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 248999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

