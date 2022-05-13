2,311 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

MCD stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.64. The company had a trading volume of 65,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.66. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

