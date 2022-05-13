2,259 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.38. 823,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

