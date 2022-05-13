2,121 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $87.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $105.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

