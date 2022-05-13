$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.71% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. 572,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,655. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

